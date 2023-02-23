 Skip to content

Redmatch 2 update for 23 February 2023

Update 1.31 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10619303

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.31.1 (February 23)

  • Fixed a bug where the last survivor leaving could cause the match to go on forever
  • Fixed a bug where if any player hadn't been assigned to Survivor or Infected (still loading in) the match could go on forever
  • Fixed a bug where the infected objective would not display if you joined the match late
  • Fixed a bug created in 1.31.0 where all the settings were lowercase and not translated
  • Survivors no longer have grapple gear (by default) in Infection
  • Added new match settings for Infection: Survivor Grapple Gear and Infected Bonus Health

