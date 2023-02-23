Update 1.31 Patch Notes

1.31.1 (February 23)
- Fixed a bug where the last survivor leaving could cause the match to go on forever
- Fixed a bug where if any player hadn't been assigned to Survivor or Infected (still loading in) the match could go on forever
- Fixed a bug where the infected objective would not display if you joined the match late
- Fixed a bug created in 1.31.0 where all the settings were lowercase and not translated
- Survivors no longer have grapple gear (by default) in Infection
- Added new match settings for Infection: Survivor Grapple Gear and Infected Bonus Health
Changed files in this update