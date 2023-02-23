New Update: Road To Madness, Elite Enemies & more!

Humans,

As you know – during this EA period - we have delivered new zones, enemies, upgrades, seasonal events together with bugfixing, optimization and balancing but... is far to be over! the music dramatically stops

A brand new update is available now and it’s your time to show if you’re brave enough to embrace the Road To Madness!

NEW GAME MODE

Madshot: Road To Madness – the Madshot’s spin-off that pits you head-to-head against endless abominations - is now available. If you have already purchased Madshot, you can play it for free through the game's main menu.

EVENTS & ENEMIES

Event levels - Events now have unique rooms that can be entered on the map, and they no longer spawns in levels.

Elites - The map no longer has empty rooms, instead it has Elite levels with stronger enemies.

SIDEARMS & UPGRADES

2 additional sidearms

6 Upgrades:

Malady: Toxic afflictions last longer, Toxic ticks increased by X.

Rattle: Triggering a knockback has an X% chance of spawning gold or health.

Vanquish: Critical hit bonus damage increased by X%

Friction: Evading a foe gives it X static charges.

Tension: Gain X bonus damage for every active static charge.

Wildfire: Increase your explosion radius.

We hope you will enjoy this new update! If you want to help us make Madshot even better, join us on Discord to share your feedback and participate in our exclusive beta testing sessions.

The abyss is waiting for you.

See you there!