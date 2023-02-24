Trivia Tricks 0.9.31.4 (Preparation for Twitch Update)

Hey all!

This is a small hotfix updating Trivia Tricks to support an upcoming improvement to the Twitch Authentication website. This ensures that there will be no downtime in Twitch functionality when the site is later updated.

Although there will be no player-facing changes in this update this is the first step to increasing Twitch's reliability and adding some user-requested features! Improvements to Twitch will be released in a major update soon, along with announcing the brand new feature for the final Early Access milestone! If you’re interested in being the first to know about our final Early Access milestone consider pressing the button to follow us on Steam! Thanks again!