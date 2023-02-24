 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trivia Tricks update for 24 February 2023

Trivia Tricks 0.9.31.4 (Preparation for Twitch Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10619168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

This is a small hotfix updating Trivia Tricks to support an upcoming improvement to the Twitch Authentication website. This ensures that there will be no downtime in Twitch functionality when the site is later updated.

Although there will be no player-facing changes in this update this is the first step to increasing Twitch's reliability and adding some user-requested features! Improvements to Twitch will be released in a major update soon, along with announcing the brand new feature for the final Early Access milestone! If you’re interested in being the first to know about our final Early Access milestone consider pressing the button to follow us on Steam! Thanks again!

Changed files in this update

Trivia Tricks Depot Main Depot 1404091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link