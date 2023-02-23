Update 007
Improvement Flash light radius and brightnes
Improvement stamina in combo atack (combo attack does not take much stamina)
Improved ENG and UA localization
Complication of the final Boss
Rebalans Weapons
The Moon Hell update for 23 February 2023
