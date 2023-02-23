 Skip to content

The Moon Hell update for 23 February 2023

Update 007

23 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement Flash light radius and brightnes
Improvement stamina in combo atack (combo attack does not take much stamina)
Improved ENG and UA localization
Complication of the final Boss
Rebalans Weapons

