Predecessor Hotfix V.0.4.2

Hotfix 0.4.2 is deploying shortly.

This patch continues to address and fix issues that were introduced in V.0.4 & V.0.4.1.

BUG FIXES:

◆ Fixed a bug that meant it wasn't possible to close the Team Communications pop-up when playing with a controller.

◆ Fixed a issue that meant settings, options and tabs could sometimes become unresponsive.

◆ Fixed a issue causing Riktor's invisible hook mesh to show on low visual settings if the Bronze Warden skin was equipped.

◆ Fixed a bug where a player could spawn in with the Primal buff even if they were dead when it was taken.

◆ Fixed a bug where Shinbi's Biting Melody ability was displaying the wrong ability icon during a match.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Between V.0.4.1 and this hotfix, we resolved an issue that was causing some players to receive an incorrect amount of Platinum when purchasing the 1500+150 Platinum Pack in the new Store. Players who had received less Platinum than the purchase description stated have had the difference added to their account. A game restart may be necessary for your Platinum balance to correctly update.