Inspired by last month's Royal Rumble spot, mid-air collisions are now a spectacle in this game! Whenever 2 flying attacks meet in mid-air, BOTH participants can hit each other and tumble to the ground in a variety of ways. This is, of course, quite rare unless you get performative in multiplayer mode! You're more likely to see it at ground level, where 2 running attacks can also result in a double clothesline.

Flying or jumping opponents are also now vulnerable to any attack powerful enough to knock them out of the air! We're seeing a steady flow of new such attacks. Inspired by the re-release of Weekend Warriors, its "Spinning Back Kick" and "Spinning Back Elbow" have made a welcome return to this game - as well as a "Shove", which makes its 3D debut after being one of my favourites in 2D.

v1.5.5 also features a handful of new animations elsewhere, and alternative referee voices courtesy of Ross Foad:

http://www.mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf