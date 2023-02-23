Patch 1.3.6 - Introducing 6 Faraway Lands Maps!

Patch 1.3.6 is here, and we're finally ready to reveal our Faraway Lands | Official Map Contest 2022 winners... as well as introducing 7 new structures, skill effects, a long-awaited recipe, and more!

Faraway Lands Results!



A few months back, we ran our 3rd ever map creation contest, named "Faraway Lands". Participants were tasked with creating a small-scale map suitable for 4-8 players, with just over a month to prepare their entries... ⌛

This time around, rather than providing a set visual theme, participants were able to let their creativity run wild and build as they like, as long as it was suitable for 4-8 players. With minimal reference to inspire this size of map, this was arguably our most difficult map contest yet. We discovered that each map creator had a vastly different approach to the player restriction; from the actual map size, to the prop density, or even utilising game mechanics like jump pads to help players traverse large sections. For clarification, the recommended player count for all winning Faraway Lands maps has been adjusted to 4-10 players in the map selection and voting screens - a little larger than we initially expected, but we hope this clears things up.

Each winner will shortly receive a Witch It Steam key, 10x Crystallized Moonlight, their name added to the description of a Creative Mode structure (the new "metal wall"), and the fabled "Grand Architect" title within our community!

We decided the winners based on a range of different factors, such as aesthetics and functionality, but map size was at the forefront of this choice. All maps were played with a lobby containing 8 judges (all from Barrel Roll Games), and our decision was made without bias towards any one creator or team. However, to prevent creators taking multiple winning spots in future contests, we are considering changing our rules for the near future. So if you didn't win this time around, don't feel disheartened - we'd love to have you back! 🎉

All winning maps are now available to play in any Hide & Seek, Mobification, or Hunt a Hag Official server, or by pressing on the "Featured Maps" tab when setting up a custom match. ✔️

Our Winners!

Created by Farbenkeks

“Ancient magic lingers in Singing Sanctuary and keeps the place evergreen.”

Following Precious Palaces, Farbenkeks took home a well-deserved win with Vermilion Valley, cementing themselves in the community as one of it's most talented map builders. While Singing Sanctuary is thematically far different to their previous entry, Farbenkeks' close attention to detail and imaginative use of structures returns once again in its full glory. Congratulations!

Created by NotSure & CDJS

“After a fateful run-in with a sea behemoth, The Coven of the Trade Winds washed ashore this tropical island. Shipwrecked and stranded, they've built a new life for themselves in the shelter of a small cove.” [Full Story]

Coven's Cove is CDJS and NotSure's debut entry to our map contests, and we're very impressed with what they've created! The landscape is relatively minimalist, yet greatly satisfying to traverse and hide within. Fans of Loakiki Paradise will find Coven's Cove familiar and comfortable to explore, but will need to be even more cunning with their hiding spots, since the cove is one of our smallest maps to date. Well done!

Created by Reekyu

“A wooden fortress built on a fossil filled island.”

Reekyu never fails to miss a map contest, and subsequently never fails to miss out on a winning spot! Bone Pit is a masterpiece in both form and function; the map is visually stunning and extremely easy to navigate, with well placed pathways and jump pads. While on the larger-size compared to other winners, the jump pads allow Hunters to quickly travel across the map while scanning for hidden Witches. Great work, Reekyu!

Created by Reekyu

“An ancient temple cursed with dark magic.”

Reekyu's second winning map of Faraway Lands is Ancient Temple, a dark and creepy interior-only map that's not for the weak-stomached. Look up, and you may see a spiders web so thickly-spun that even the temple's fallen stones haven't breached it's surface... amazing job!

Created by Gelato & Emote

“Martin's Chamber aka "Odaia lui Martin””

Gelato and Emote, previous winners of Precious Palaces with Kasbah le Ribat, make a surprise return to Faraway Lands with Martin's Chamber! Enter an abandoned, overgrown mansion on an estate long-forgotten, and seek shelter within its ivy walls. Martin's Chamber makes clever use of structures to create a building that doesn't feel prefabricated... simply impressive!

Created by Reekyu

“Built on the edge of a swamp sits the home of a lonely, but happy hunter.”

Sunset Swamp is Reekyu's third and final winning map of Faraway Lands - we just couldn't shake the feeling that this one deserved to be among our winners too! A thick, dense swamp surrounds a hand-crafted settlement built from its surrounding resources. Take shelter indoors, or hide under the vines and shrubbery scattered across the swampland. Excellent work!

Honourable Mentions:

As expected from our talented building community, all entries this contest were remarkable and consequently difficult to judge. Every entry we received deserved a win in their own unique ways. However, we wanted to showcase a few of our favourites that didn't make the final cut.

Please, subscribe to these maps below and send your support to these brilliant creators! 💌

Every author in the honourable mentions will receive a 10x Crystallized Moonlight bonus!

All entrants who weren't mentioned in this announcement will receive 5x Crystallized Moonlight, too!

Voodoo Village by fri. & Reekyu

Fairground Island by hgbf & Obscura

Unknown Destination by hgbf

One Last Pint by NotSure & CDJS

Adelaide's Local Gallery by Milucha & Salem

Don't forget to check out all the Faraway Lands entries here!

Presentation Prize Results:

This contest, we decided to introduce an all-new "Presentation Prize", awarded to the three entries with the best presented workshop pages. Since we had so many beautiful pages to choose from, we've decided to grant 4 winners for the presentation prize rather than our initial 3.

Each winner will receive 10 Crystallized Moonlight and their names added to the description of a Creative Mode structure (the "large wooden sign")! ✨

Created by Milucha & Salem

Milucha and Salem did an outstanding job with the lore and images for Adelaide's Local Gallery!

View their workshop page here!

Created by hgbf & Obscura

hgbf's incredible 3D animation work and Obscura's creative lore writing is an undeniable match-up!

Check out Fairground Island's trailer below, and the workshop page here!

Created by hgbf

hgbf takes a second presentation prize winning spot with their breathtaking 3D trailer for Unknown Destination, and we love the animated banners on the workshop page!

View the workshop page here!

Created by fri. & Reekyu

fri. and Reekyu's Voodoo Village features a trailer that leaves you extremely curious, complimented by a well-organised and sleek workshop page!

View their workshop page here!

7 New Metal Structures!

Map creators! We've added a bunch of new metallic structures for you to place within your maps, including the Hunter Figurehead, Metal Beam Holder, Metal Cube, Metal Mast Holder, and Metal Clip.

In addition, the Metal Wall and Large Wooden Sign has been added, with their descriptions including the main contest winners and presentation prize winners names. ✍️

New Skill Effects!

We've revisited the existing skill set and made some much-needed changes to their visual effects - all to make them more appealing and enjoyable to use! The Powerball and Mushroom have had full visual reworks, and the Hook now has an impact effect and dash lines... zoom! ⚡







A New Recipe!

Item crafters, rejoice! We've finally added a recipe to convert 40 mandrakes into 10 crystallized moonlight. It's about time... 💜

Patch Notes:

Added: Faraway Lands winner maps

Singing Sanctuary by Farbenkeks

Coven's Cove by NotSure & CDJS

Bone Pit by Reekyu

Ancient Temple by Reekyu

Sunset Swamp by Reekyu

Martin's Chamber by Gelato & Emote

Added: 7 new metal structures, including 2 signed by the contest winners, to Creative Mode

Added: Creative Mode tooltip info whether a switch breaks after use

Added: Hook skill impact effect and dash lines

Added: Vacuum Trap Explosion at the end of the effect

Added: A new Recipe to convert 40 Mandrakes into 10 Crystallized Moonlight

Added: Fourth prop layout to ‘Grave Gulch’

↻ Changed: Renamed official servers to more clearly indicate their location: AmericaXX, AsiaXX, EuropeXX

↻ Changed: Removed Smash Bench warning if a rare item is about to be smashed but the player has at least one of this type left after smashing

↻ Changed: Chicken skill radius color and emission

↻ Changed: PowerBall skill visual rework (fire theme)

↻ Changed: Mushroom skill visual rework (new trail)

↻ Changed: Updated Recipe order in crafting screen

↻ Changed: Collisionwall material now adapts its brightness better to the tonemapper

↻ Changed: Prop see through material no longer dissolves the shadows

↻ Changed: General asset optimization which should reduce memory requirements a bit

↻ Changed: Players joining a match after the round has ended no longer see the standard end screen, but rather a timer indicating the start of the next round

↻ Changed: Instead of the usual disconnect message, players are now notified after having been kicked from a match

↻ Changed: Vacuum Trap skill now sucks in Decoys before dissolving them

✓ Fixed: Chicken gets moved by the shockwave of the Bodyslam skill

✓ Fixed: Mushroom skill cast sound missing

✓ Fixed: Mushroom skill spores jittering during flight

✓ Fixed: Vacuum Trap mana debuff lasting even if the trap has already vanished

✓ Fixed: Vacuum Trap having no effect if cast too close to a Witch

✓ Fixed: Clingy Luaq sometimes invisible before hitting a Hunter

✓ Fixed: First person view for rocket props

✓ Fixed: If ‘show only duplicates’ is checked in the Smash Bench and the last duplicate is smashed that item is still selected and can be smashed destroying the last one of this type

✓ Fixed: Smash Bench selection index not being kept if an item is smashed and show only duplicates is turned on

✓ Fixed: Smash Bench item rarity border color being wrong if multiple but not all items of a type are smashed

✓ Fixed: Skin Selection not updating notify icon for sets tab if a new item is clicked in a different tab and vice versa

✓ Fixed: Duplication in Creative Mode not possible if resulting prop / structure amount would be equal to the allowed limit

✓ Fixed: Joining players not seeing exploded prop state in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Wrong description for bell in Creative Mode

✓ Fixed: Creative Mode setting to make switches break after use sometimes requiring the switch to be used twice to break

✓ Fixed: Pickup effects not showing behind objects

✓ Fixed: Players are sometimes spectators in a hunter body in Imposturous Mode

✓ Fixed: Settings menu not properly closing on new map load

✓ Fixed: In Imposturous Mode, players being forced to spectate if they are the last to ready up and another player has also chosen to spectate

✓ Fixed: Too many witches spawn in Imposturous Mode when a lot of players are playing together, causing the game to end immediately