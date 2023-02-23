PATCH NOTES 1.18: Minor Adjustments

This week we have some minor changes for you. Next week we are planning to add some big changes for players that just started the game!
Ability Changes:
- Fire Ring: The Ring was stronger than intended, so we make the adjustments ;)
Damage per Second reduced: 20 -> 12.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Bishop mode - AI is more balanced right now.
- Paint cost decreased: 210 Orders -> 95 Orders; 55 Rubies -> 25 Rubies.
- Added more treasures to the Cosmetic Chest to fit the new Paint cost.
- Story Character builds can not be copied.
Changed files in this update