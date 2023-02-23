 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 23 February 2023

PATCH NOTES 1.18: Minor Adjustments

Build 10618724

This week we have some minor changes for you. Next week we are planning to add some big changes for players that just started the game!

Ability Changes:

  • Fire Ring: The Ring was stronger than intended, so we make the adjustments ;)
    Damage per Second reduced: 20 -> 12.

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Bishop mode - AI is more balanced right now.
  • Paint cost decreased: 210 Orders -> 95 Orders; 55 Rubies -> 25 Rubies.
  • Added more treasures to the Cosmetic Chest to fit the new Paint cost.
  • Story Character builds can not be copied.

