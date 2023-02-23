 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soldat 2 update for 23 February 2023

0.8.64a hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10618718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.8.64a hotfix
fixed no map and other issues on second map online
updated map cycles with new maps
lobby shows only dm maps for dm
fixed null error on ctf_jungle

Changed files in this update

Soldat 2 Windows Depot 474221
  • Loading history…
Soldat 2 Linux Depot 474222
  • Loading history…
Soldat 2 MacOS Depot 474223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link