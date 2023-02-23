 Skip to content

いっき団結 update for 23 February 2023

【アップデート バージョン 1.0.9】一部端末で重篤な影響のある不具合の修正

Share · View all patches · Build 10618654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

intel hd graphicsなどのデバイスで描画負荷の高い一部のエフェクトを差し替えました。
・吟遊詩人の三味線のエフェクト
・くノ一の雷ビルドのエフェクト
・坊主の独鈷杵のエフェクト

これにより以下の効果が期待できます。
intel hd graphicsに代表されるonbord graphicsなどでの動作の改善

Changed files in this update

Depot 2061151
  • Loading history…
