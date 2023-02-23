【アップデート バージョン 1.0.9】一部端末で重篤な影響のある不具合の修正

intel hd graphicsなどのデバイスで描画負荷の高い一部のエフェクトを差し替えました。
・吟遊詩人の三味線のエフェクト
・くノ一の雷ビルドのエフェクト
・坊主の独鈷杵のエフェクト
これにより以下の効果が期待できます。
intel hd graphicsに代表されるonbord graphicsなどでの動作の改善
