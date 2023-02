This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time to put your aprons on, Chef Life is out now! πŸ§‘β€πŸ³

Customize your kitchen, dining room, plating, manage your team and stocks to become one of the best restaurants in town. Strive for excellency and you'll even be rewarded a MICHELIN Star! ⭐

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1122340/Chef_Life_A_Restaurant_Simulator