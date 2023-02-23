 Skip to content

Endless Dark update for 23 February 2023

Patch 0.3.1-ea notes

Patch 0.3.1-ea notes

Build 10618513

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Crash fix when Robbie betrays you and powers off the reactor
  • Better error handling when the game cannot load an object
  • Main Menu shows you what version of save your game came from
  • Fade in / fade out is smoother, with fewer popping lights

