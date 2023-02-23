- Crash fix when Robbie betrays you and powers off the reactor
- Better error handling when the game cannot load an object
- Main Menu shows you what version of save your game came from
- Fade in / fade out is smoother, with fewer popping lights
Endless Dark update for 23 February 2023
Patch 0.3.1-ea notes
