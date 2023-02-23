Update to v1.8.5 - Unreal Engine 5

This update is porting United Assault - Normandy '44 to Unreal Engine 5, is adding Ray Tracing support and does improve on various aspects of the game.

added Ray Tacing support

added new dynamic performance tracker

fixed various issues

fixed gamepad menu issues

updated to Unreal Engine 5.1

updated DLSS version

updated vehicles to use Chaos Physics Engine

updated weapon pickups

updated game files for future updates

Important Informations

We started an update progress to Unreal Engine 5 a while ago and abandoned it because of the sheer number of bugs and issues the upgrade brought with it. This time it took us roughly a month to get the game fully working on UE5 with a lot of bugs fixed early on. However there is a potential this update brought with it new until unnoticed bugs we did not catch. Please report all bugs so we are able to fix them!

The game was not designed around Ray Tracing, which means especially interiours can be to dark at certain weather conditions. We are aware of this and want to correct this with future updates!

Savegames and Progression

The update to Unreal Engine 5 forced us to rework savegame compatibility. This means with this update Settings and Progressions are reset. There is a way to recover your old progression but this might cause game crashes.

Recovering Progress at your own risk:

Open the folder C:\Users\DUsername\AppData\Local\UnitedAssault\Saved\SaveGames

Create a subfolder called Normandy if it does not already exist

Copy the file _NormandyProgression.sav into the new Normandy Subfolder

Playing the legacyUnreal Engine 4 game (v1.1.0)

The old Unreal Engine 4 version of the game is available legacy branch.

