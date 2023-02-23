Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.036 UPDATE

★ New music pack has been added.
「Avant-garde (Delta)」 - 6,400 ARKK
- 「Paper Butterfly」 by banibini
- 「Andromeda 02」 by Sound Souler
- 「Introspect」 by Lokan
★ New free song has been added.
- 「旅の扉」 by Seffyna
★ Changed the marking difficulty of some patterns.
- 'MOBILYS' Lunar Quasar Pattern: Change to level 10→11
- '魔理沙は大変なものを盗んでいきました' Solar Nova, Lunar Nova Pattern: Change to level 6→7
★ Fixed some bugs.
- Fixed an issue where the graphic resources of the 'Touhou Project 01' theme were displayed abnormally when using a display other than a 16:9 ratio.
