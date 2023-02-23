 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 23 February 2023

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.036 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ New music pack has been added.
「Avant-garde (Delta)」 - 6,400 ARKK

  • 「Paper Butterfly」 by banibini
  • 「Andromeda 02」 by Sound Souler
  • 「Introspect」 by Lokan

★ New free song has been added.

  • 「旅の扉」 by Seffyna

★ Changed the marking difficulty of some patterns.

  • 'MOBILYS' Lunar Quasar Pattern: Change to level 10→11
  • '魔理沙は大変なものを盗んでいきました' Solar Nova, Lunar Nova Pattern: Change to level 6→7

★ Fixed some bugs.

  • Fixed an issue where the graphic resources of the 'Touhou Project 01' theme were displayed abnormally when using a display other than a 16:9 ratio.

Changed files in this update

