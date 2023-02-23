-Fixed a bug that made the sight not appear at resolutions less than 1366*768.
-Fixed an issue where some banwords still got through in streamer mode
-Fixed a bug with new players having all episodes open from the start.
Arthas - The Game update for 23 February 2023
Patch 1.1.3.2
