 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arthas - The Game update for 23 February 2023

Patch 1.1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10618456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug that made the sight not appear at resolutions less than 1366*768.
-Fixed an issue where some banwords still got through in streamer mode
-Fixed a bug with new players having all episodes open from the start.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link