Softening the colors. (v1.33 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.33 Patch Notes:
- Tyrannosaurus Red Dinorbs now colored properly when you lose your colors. I'm the only one who would notice.
- Dinosaur no longer picks impossible Push patterns against Journey. This fixes a crash.
- Thinker no longer gets stuck in a chain timer loop if you crack open a Shell in extremely specific ways. This fixes a soft lock scenario.
- Thinker can no longer grab or drop pieces while Shells are cracking. This is related to the above fix, and fixes some strange issues with temporarily disappearing pieces.
- Fixed some Sandbox crashes involving the Hit Me With menu.
- Fighter, Robot, Goddess, Skeleton, Comet, Hive, and Dinosaur now use updated softening timing. To achieve parity with Thinker, which was updated to achieve parity with the game that inspired Thinker, all these Dreamers now soften Hard pieces mid-ignition. What this means is that pieces softened can be ignited simultaneously as they are softened. This is an edge-case scenario bugfix that theoretically makes it easier to fight Thinker but should ultimately affect nothing in the long run.
- When a cutscene is triggered online by a remote opponent, you roll back to the frame they were at when they lost the Dreamer. This solves some nasty timing disputes online.
- Attacks sent online now are sent to a queue before manifesting instead of having their startup lengthened. This is hocus-pocus that prevents some extremely weird edge-case scenario desyncs online where somebody parries an attack that should have hit them already.
- If you lose a Dreamer and are waiting at the cutscene for the opponent to catch up, extra protections are in place to make sure the final frame's inputs don't get dropped. This is more hocus-pocus that prevents an extremely specific edge-case scenario where exactly the wrong packet gets dropped, soft-locking the game.
What this mostly means is fewer desyncs, way fewer soft locks, and a lot fewer crashes. Thanks for your patience.
Changed files in this update