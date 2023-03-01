ABOUT SERVER LAUNCH*

For Steam Users:

1. Where can I download the Steam version?

Download and install Steam first. Then, search Bless Global in the Steam store to download it.

2. Is my game progress synced across platforms (Steam and mobile version)?

Yes. As long as you log in with the same account, your progress is synced between your PC and mobile device.

3. Can I still enjoy my VIP PASS benefits in the Steam version?

Yes. But you need to make sure you've already bound your PKB wallet to your game account on the mobile version. If you have already done so, you'll be able to enjoy the same benefits you've had while playing on Steam. VIP PASS benefits are permanent once activated. As long as you are using the same account that has the activated VIP PASS, you can enjoy those benefits on both your PC and mobile device.

4. How to use the NFTs/BLEC I have minted in the PC version?

For now, you can’t use them while playing on PC. But you can do so in the mobile version, as game progress of the same account is synced across devices.