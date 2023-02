Share · View all patches · Build 10618241 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 04:09:26 UTC by Wendy

80% of the game's revenue will be donated.

To meet our donation criteria, there are two conditions:

1.Countries currently in war.

2.Organizations focused on assisting refugees from the aforementioned countries.

Our first donation recipient will be the Ukrainian Red Cross.

https://redcross.org.ua/en/donate/

Donation will be our permanent commitment.

Unless the first condition is no longer met.

We sincerely hope for such a day.