Patch Notes for Mean Beans (0.0.8)

Here are the changes to this Mean Beans update:
- Increased player FOV
- Updated all weapon positions for new FOV
- Updated Alpha disclaimer popup
- Added note in Shop Menu for how to get more hats
- Disposed of children in Playground Lobby
- Increased player walk and sprint speed
- Flamethrower added to gun rotation on all maps
- Greatly improved recoil and fixed snapping bug
- Fixed shotgun spread
- Increase XP gains for player kills and player wins
- Updated points UI to show all point gains
- Fixed main menu music not replaying after leaving match
Changed files in this update