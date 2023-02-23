 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 23 February 2023

Patch Notes for Mean Beans (0.0.8)

Share · View all patches · Build 10618232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the changes to this Mean Beans update:

  • Increased player FOV
  • Updated all weapon positions for new FOV
  • Updated Alpha disclaimer popup
  • Added note in Shop Menu for how to get more hats
  • Disposed of children in Playground Lobby
  • Increased player walk and sprint speed
  • Flamethrower added to gun rotation on all maps
  • Greatly improved recoil and fixed snapping bug
  • Fixed shotgun spread
  • Increase XP gains for player kills and player wins
  • Updated points UI to show all point gains
  • Fixed main menu music not replaying after leaving match

Changed files in this update

Depot 2292501
  • Loading history…
