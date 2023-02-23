Hey everyone,

The prologue for Pan'orama is here and we're delighted that everyone will finally be able to try the game out!

We've tried our best for the game to be a relaxing experience you can tailor fit to your own playstyle. If you just want to chill out and create amazing, colorful landscapes - you can do that. On the other hand, if you'd like to go for high scores and get as many points as possible - Pan'orama is also a great choice. Whichever way you decide to go, we hope you have fun!

That being said, the game is still in development and some changes might still happen as we approach the release. Regarding that, we think there's no better way to get to know what needs improving or fixing, then to directly ask the people that actually played the game and have a fresh - you, the players!

After you've played the game, we'd like to invite you to fill in a survey, in which you can tell us about your experience with the game. We'd like to know as much as possible, that's why you'll find all kinds of questsions in the document, ranging from those about your satisfaction with the gameplay, all the way to the game's stability and performance.

It would mean a lot to us if you took the time to fill in the survey, as we know there's priceless value in having players that help you make games better. We take all feedback seriously and we'd love to be able to implement some of yours into the game. Here's the link to the document:

SURVEY

Be sure to head to the link after you tried the game out and let us know what you think! If filling out a survey is something you don't want to be bothered with, you can always leave your thoughts here on Steam - we'd appreciate that, too!

We sincerely hope you're going to have a fun, relaxing time playing Pan'orama and we can't wait to hear what you think about the game.

Enjoy creating your own charming worlds!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1730250/Panorama/