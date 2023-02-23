Feb. 24 Temporary Maintenance Notice

Temporary Maintenance will be carried out on February (PST) 23rd 18:00 ~ 18:30
The maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.
■ Maintenance Period :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/2/23 18:00 ~ 18:30
❗ KST : 2023/2/24 11:00 ~ 11:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/2/24 10:00 ~ 10:30
■ Maintenance Effects :
- Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance.
- Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance.
- All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.
■ Maintenance Goal :
- Fix some bugs in the previous update.
Thank you.
