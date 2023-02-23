 Skip to content

SUPER PEOPLE 2 update for 23 February 2023

Feb. 24 Temporary Maintenance Notice

Last edited by Wendy

Temporary Maintenance will be carried out on February (PST) 23rd 18:00 ~ 18:30

The maintenance schedule and goals are as follows.

■ Maintenance Period :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/2/23 18:00 ~ 18:30
❗ KST : 2023/2/24 11:00 ~ 11:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/2/24 10:00 ~ 10:30

■ Maintenance Effects :

  1. Matchmaking will be restricted 30 minutes before Server Maintenance.
  2. Access to the game will be restricted at the start of Server Maintenance.
  3. All players will be disconnected immediately after the start of Server Maintenance.

■ Maintenance Goal :

  1. Fix some bugs in the previous update.

Thank you.

