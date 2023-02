Share · View all patches · Build 10617952 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 08:46:18 UTC by Wendy

The day is here!

After a short delay, RUSHAWAY is finally available to the public.

And, throughout the next week, you will be able to acquire it with a 15% discount.

Lastly, alongside the release, we've also made a new trailer to mark the official launch of the game. You can check it out on the store page, or just below.

We hope you enjoy RUSHAWAY!