 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor - Prologue update for 23 February 2023

Hot Patch 2/23/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10617915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed drone pickup radius upgrade not applying
  • added additional safety condition to prevent in-screen enemy spawning
  • removed backspace as key bind of back out of menu
  • replaced starting weapon no longer creates duplicates in campaign
  • adjusted survive for x seconds goal in campaign reduced to max 5 min
  • reduced ship size to prevent collision through shields and easier evasion
  • reduced speed of egg hatched enemy, but it now scales with hate
  • booster scout ship now invincible while boosting

Changed files in this update

Depot 2289281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link