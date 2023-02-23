- fixed drone pickup radius upgrade not applying
- added additional safety condition to prevent in-screen enemy spawning
- removed backspace as key bind of back out of menu
- replaced starting weapon no longer creates duplicates in campaign
- adjusted survive for x seconds goal in campaign reduced to max 5 min
- reduced ship size to prevent collision through shields and easier evasion
- reduced speed of egg hatched enemy, but it now scales with hate
- booster scout ship now invincible while boosting
Star Survivor - Prologue update for 23 February 2023
Hot Patch 2/23/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
