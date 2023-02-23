Beta 1.1.1 Changed

The following bugs have been fixed
-Throwing a projectile while unlocked would send it flying in the direction of the reticle regardless of the character's direction.
-When a weapon is acquired at the end of the throwing motion, the attack motion will be a kick even though the weapon is equipped.
-The mouse-over description on the Achievements screen on the app is incorrect for some achievements.
-Zombies do not forget their decisive position and are attracted all the time.
The following terrain issues have been fixed
-Climbing on a couch would cause zombies to lose their path to the player and stop moving
-Terrain where player is crouching next to would cause to get stuck and not be able to get up
-Gaps that would cause zombies to lose their path to the player and stop when entering
We have adjusted the performance of the following weapons
-Two-Handed Axe: Fatal hit range increased. Reduced attenuation rate when the blade hits.
-Sledgehammer: Reduced attenuation.
-Square lumber (long): Reduced attenuation. Slightly faster swing.
-Steel pipe (long): Reduced attenuation. Increased damage.
-Square lumber: Reduced attenuation. Reduced speed-reducing.
-Iron pipe: Reduces attenuation. Increased damage.
One-handed hammer: Increases swing speed. Reduced attenuation. Throwing damage increased.
-Knife: Increases swing attack speed.
Changed files in this update