Beta 1.1.1 Changed

The following bugs have been fixed

-Throwing a projectile while unlocked would send it flying in the direction of the reticle regardless of the character's direction.

-When a weapon is acquired at the end of the throwing motion, the attack motion will be a kick even though the weapon is equipped.

-The mouse-over description on the Achievements screen on the app is incorrect for some achievements.

-Zombies do not forget their decisive position and are attracted all the time.

The following terrain issues have been fixed

-Climbing on a couch would cause zombies to lose their path to the player and stop moving

-Terrain where player is crouching next to would cause to get stuck and not be able to get up

-Gaps that would cause zombies to lose their path to the player and stop when entering

We have adjusted the performance of the following weapons

-Two-Handed Axe: Fatal hit range increased. Reduced attenuation rate when the blade hits.

-Sledgehammer: Reduced attenuation.

-Square lumber (long): Reduced attenuation. Slightly faster swing.

-Steel pipe (long): Reduced attenuation. Increased damage.

-Square lumber: Reduced attenuation. Reduced speed-reducing.

-Iron pipe: Reduces attenuation. Increased damage.

One-handed hammer: Increases swing speed. Reduced attenuation. Throwing damage increased.

-Knife: Increases swing attack speed.