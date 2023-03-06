v1.2.61 change list

• Collisions with parked seaplanes now do 50% less damage to both

• Parked seaplanes are now pushed around by collisions

• Added keyboard shortcuts for quick Save, Save As (default to Ctrl-S, Ctrl-Shift-S)

• On pickup/dropoff Side Missions, mission timer is now paused while inside pickup zone

• Planes still flying at night will no longer attack

• A percentage of convoys will now zig-zag instead of all or none

• Modding: Added Mod Sets, so you can quickly switch between groups of mods

• Fixed very rare bug where a save game file could load the wrong mission area (so rare that I don’t think it’s ever actually happened)