• Collisions with parked seaplanes now do 50% less damage to both
• Parked seaplanes are now pushed around by collisions
• Added keyboard shortcuts for quick Save, Save As (default to Ctrl-S, Ctrl-Shift-S)
• On pickup/dropoff Side Missions, mission timer is now paused while inside pickup zone
• Planes still flying at night will no longer attack
• A percentage of convoys will now zig-zag instead of all or none
• Modding: Added Mod Sets, so you can quickly switch between groups of mods
• Fixed very rare bug where a save game file could load the wrong mission area (so rare that I don’t think it’s ever actually happened)
Crash Dive 2 update for 6 March 2023
v1.2.61 change list
