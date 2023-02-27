Hokko Life: Hotfix Out Now!

Hey Residents!
We have just released a hotfix for the PC version of Hokko Life! This includes various tweaks, a change to how the game handles broken saves, fixes for mistranslation, and more! 🛠️
Here are all the changes for this update listed below:
Patch Notes:
- Game now handles broken saves more elegantly, allowing the player to continue using the game instead of just throwing them out
- Removed compression from saving to remove complexity and help reduce some rare save issues
- Made tweaks to saving to hopefully help with issues caused by power cuts
- Fix for Japanese translation of the crafting requirements on the first villager requests not being translated and appearing incorrect
- Fix for Gift shop items not unlocking in the Archaeology tent if you complete a set with both pristine and normal artefacts
- Fix for decoration requests not completing if you decorate an upstairs or downstairs floor
- Fix for not being able to interact with the Llama and Pegasus balloon shop items
- Fix for fertiliser not being unlocked despite passing that stage in the Farmer intro questline
- Fix for task tab breaking if player deletes a created item half way through a creation request using it
- Fix for unique fruit achievement requirement not matching design
- Fix for bright white glowing Inn windows
- Fix for softlock when speaking to Hurley in the inn after the first intro, and you've got no money
- Potential fix for an issue that might cause the unique fruit stat to not get updated correctly from fruit trees
- Various fixes for online reporting of users/creations
That's all for now, Residents! As always, thank you for all of your support!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/824000/Hokko_Life/?gclid=CjwKCAjwiJqWBhBdEiwAtESPaAJqbYe5zJgKOcO_6fWtj_MK1msHlKmT_fDCitc3_IeP0cH-zEv_bhoC3KwQAvD_BwE
Keep up with all things Hokko! 🌞
Hokko Life Twitter
Hokko Life Facebook
Hokko Life Discord
Changed files in this update