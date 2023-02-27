Hokko Life: Hotfix Out Now!

Hey Residents!

We have just released a hotfix for the PC version of Hokko Life! This includes various tweaks, a change to how the game handles broken saves, fixes for mistranslation, and more! 🛠️

Here are all the changes for this update listed below:

Patch Notes:



Game now handles broken saves more elegantly, allowing the player to continue using the game instead of just throwing them out

Removed compression from saving to remove complexity and help reduce some rare save issues

Made tweaks to saving to hopefully help with issues caused by power cuts

Fix for Japanese translation of the crafting requirements on the first villager requests not being translated and appearing incorrect

Fix for Gift shop items not unlocking in the Archaeology tent if you complete a set with both pristine and normal artefacts

Fix for decoration requests not completing if you decorate an upstairs or downstairs floor

Fix for not being able to interact with the Llama and Pegasus balloon shop items

Fix for fertiliser not being unlocked despite passing that stage in the Farmer intro questline

Fix for task tab breaking if player deletes a created item half way through a creation request using it

Fix for unique fruit achievement requirement not matching design

Fix for bright white glowing Inn windows

Fix for softlock when speaking to Hurley in the inn after the first intro, and you've got no money

Potential fix for an issue that might cause the unique fruit stat to not get updated correctly from fruit trees

Various fixes for online reporting of users/creations

That's all for now, Residents! As always, thank you for all of your support!

