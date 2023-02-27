 Skip to content

Hokko Life update for 27 February 2023

Hokko Life: Hotfix Out Now!

Hey Residents!

We have just released a hotfix for the PC version of Hokko Life! This includes various tweaks, a change to how the game handles broken saves, fixes for mistranslation, and more! 🛠️

Here are all the changes for this update listed below:

Patch Notes:

  • Game now handles broken saves more elegantly, allowing the player to continue using the game instead of just throwing them out
  • Removed compression from saving to remove complexity and help reduce some rare save issues
  • Made tweaks to saving to hopefully help with issues caused by power cuts
  • Fix for Japanese translation of the crafting requirements on the first villager requests not being translated and appearing incorrect
  • Fix for Gift shop items not unlocking in the Archaeology tent if you complete a set with both pristine and normal artefacts
  • Fix for decoration requests not completing if you decorate an upstairs or downstairs floor
  • Fix for not being able to interact with the Llama and Pegasus balloon shop items
  • Fix for fertiliser not being unlocked despite passing that stage in the Farmer intro questline
  • Fix for task tab breaking if player deletes a created item half way through a creation request using it
  • Fix for unique fruit achievement requirement not matching design
  • Fix for bright white glowing Inn windows
  • Fix for softlock when speaking to Hurley in the inn after the first intro, and you've got no money
  • Potential fix for an issue that might cause the unique fruit stat to not get updated correctly from fruit trees
  • Various fixes for online reporting of users/creations

That's all for now, Residents! As always, thank you for all of your support!

