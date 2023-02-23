Update v0.4.0: Dynamic fanbase passion, minor changes and QoL improvements

This is a slightly smaller update, but still has a couple things that are big improvements. The first is that fanbase passion can now change throughout the years. If fans are blown away in a year, they'll increase passion; disappoint them and they may decrease their passion. This will still be pretty rare, so changes will happen gradually over the years.

I've also improved the UI in a few places. Seen below is the new 'Play game' page UI, with more clear buttons and tooltips. And in recruiting, you can now easily schedule visits from the targets tab so you don't need to open the details dialog for each recruit.

Finally, there are a couple changes under the hood. More players are generated now when starting a new game, and rosters will be more balanced. This should make the first couple years more consistent with later on. Additionally, AD expectations for 10 prestige schools are now slightly more difficult, especially in leagues with larger playoffs; now just making the playoffs won't be enough! The full list of changes are below.

Improvements / changes

Fanbase passion can now change if you greatly exceed or greatly miss their expectations

Better 'Play Game' page UI

Add schedule visit shortcut when recruiting

Changed expectations for 10 prestige schools to be more realistic

Generate more players in new game, with more balanced rosters for each team

Bug fixes

Fix issue where coaches wouldn't have age XP penalty applied correctly

Thanks for playing!