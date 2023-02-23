 Skip to content

ILLUMINATI update for 23 February 2023

2023 02 22 Quality-of-Play fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10617588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and playability improvements:

  • Changed timing of attack start: if the player only has one possible move, the attack won't automatically begin before the attack notification is complete.
  • Visualization of 3D card’s Resistance bonuses for shared Alignments with master not recalculated after Reorg.
  • Reworked Logic for when a card has maximum supported children or is in the 4th row, to propose attacking to destroy rather than Reorg. Reorg now only automatically launches from a 0-Power group. (Previous symptom: captured card shown with no 'control tab' and so failed to form relationship with new puppets it later came to control.
  • Fix: Player not given opportunity to play Plot in defense.
  • Fix: Some Plots could not be played when expected.
  • Fix: Attack to Destroy Alignment bonuses are not shown in attack widget.
  • Fix: Could still attempt to attack with a 0-Power card by beginning attack with target. 
  • Fix: In rare situations, captured puppet might not be connected to its parent. Could not reliably reproduce issue, so not sure if bug is fully addressed. 
  • Fix: Selecting a valid Plot then deselecting it leaves its row appear selected.
  • Fix: "Unplayable" Plot HUD Rows stay selected after a different one is selected.

