- Makes the Pursuit level much more forgiving.
- Improves collisions on several types of platforms.
- Improves visuals for the ending.
- Adds several missing translations.
- Reworks options menu.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent certain levels from ending properly (such as Sacrifice).
- General bug fixes.
- Adds a loading spinner.
- Removed cheese...
Dyadic update for 23 February 2023
Update v1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
