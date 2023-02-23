 Skip to content

Dyadic update for 23 February 2023

Update v1.3.0

23 February 2023

Update v1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Makes the Pursuit level much more forgiving.
  • Improves collisions on several types of platforms.
  • Improves visuals for the ending.
  • Adds several missing translations.
  • Reworks options menu.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent certain levels from ending properly (such as Sacrifice).
  • General bug fixes.
  • Adds a loading spinner.
  • Removed cheese...

