Soundtrack and Artbook Now Available, Minor Feature and Support Language Updates

Hello everyone!

The Soundtrack and Artbook of 'Insomnia: Theater in the Head' is now available, with a discount of -10% off for the first launch (for one week), and a discount of -10% off for the deluxe version (supports complete the set).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2247230

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2255160

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30111

If you like our game, you can support us by buying the deluxe edition/soundtrack/artbook, thank you very much!

If you haven't gotten your hands on the game yet, we'll be offering a 20%off discount on February 27th, so you can get this game then.

The local directory for downloading and installing the soundtrack is

X:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\music\Insomnia Theater In The Head Soundtrack

The local directory for downloading and installing the artbook is

X:\SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Insomnia Theater In The Head\Insomnia Theater In The Head Artbook

We've added a new button to the game(buttons will be unlocked after completing the game), click on the drawing board in the upper right corner to directly access the directory where your "insomnia paintings" are stored.



Tips: Resetting the game will cause the button to disappear, but you can still find the painting of the last act in the local directory.

The painting of the last act in the previous version will be saved to the local directory of the game, the specific path is

Installation path \Theater In The Head_Data\Paintings

'Insomnia: Theater in the Head' is now fully supported in Japanese, Korean and Turkish. Many thanks to the translators who provided us with Japanese/Korean/Turkish translations:

Japanese - Yezi Fanyi

Korean-BENBENNBEN

Turkish-Cansun Coşkun

If you want to provide translations for the game in other languages, please feel free to leave a message directly in the Steam discussion forum or send an email to contact@perfectdaystudio.com, thanks in the advance:)

Recently a major earthquake occurred in Turkey/Syria, we express our deep condolences and sincere sympathy to the victims and their families, and wish the people an early victory over the disaster and rebuild their homes.

Perfect Day Studio