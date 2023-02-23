We've added customizable map colors! Color your maps in style!

Hello, everyone!

Until now, there were only three map colors for daytime, evening, and night. But now from version 1.278, you can add your own map colors. When you select "Map Color" from the Tools menu, a new dialog window will appear where you can create new map colors. For example, if you make a map color called "Darkness" and set this color in the Map Information dialog window, you can make a map of darkness.

New Features:

Added a reverse version of the "Range" field to Event Conditions/Distance.

If you enter 3, the condition is satisfied if you are more than 4 tiles away.

If you enter 3, the condition is satisfied if you are more than 4 tiles away. For example if you are using scriptexecute-emptycustomparameter.js

You can write scriptExecuteCode(unit, 'deleteCustomParameter');

You can write scriptExecuteCode(unit, 'deleteCustomParameter'); Added root.setSystemSettings to the script method.

Use like root.setSystemSettings(SystemSettingsType.Marking, false);

Use like root.setSystemSettings(SystemSettingsType.Marking, false); Added skill-scout.js to official plugins. Targets destroyed by units become friends. The "Dead" unit event doesn't allow you to use the "Unit Affiliation", so this plugin helps.

The official plugin battle-changemotion.js can now reference animeId.

Added skill activation rate determination to the official plugin skill-forcecapture.js.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that the HP gauge did not change color when the "Change Stats" command was used.

Fixed a bug that the screen would flicker when the getCanvas method of the script was used for the first time.

Fixed a bug in the official plugin window-criticalavoid.js that did not display "Crt Avo".

You can subscribe to the official plugin at the link below.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1471107160