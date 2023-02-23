 Skip to content

BLACK STIGMA Beta update for 23 February 2023

BLACK STIGMA Server Maintenance announcements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There will be server maintenance in a while.

◈ Patch contents
  • Change intrusion system
◈ Maintenance time
  • Feb 22 22:00 ~ Feb 22 22:30 (PST)

Thank You.

BLACK STIGMA Team

