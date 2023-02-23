 Skip to content

Perseus: Titan Slayer update for 23 February 2023

Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update 5

  • Added a new gameplay mode; Automated Survivor, you only need to move your character, your attacks and abilities will be automated.

  • Added more presistent upgrades to the ShardsKeeper.

  • Added a save system for the dungeon crawler mode, the game will auto save once you travel or if you click F5, doesn't work in Immortal Ascension.

  • Increased the efficiency of luck elixirs and reduced their cost.

  • Most abilities now can be cast while moving.

If you experience any bugs after the new changes, post them here.

