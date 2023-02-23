Perseus: Titan Slayer - Update 5

- Added a new gameplay mode; Automated Survivor, you only need to move your character, your attacks and abilities will be automated.
- Added more presistent upgrades to the ShardsKeeper.
Added a save system for the dungeon crawler mode, the game will auto save once you travel or if you click F5, doesn't work in Immortal Ascension.
Increased the efficiency of luck elixirs and reduced their cost.
Most abilities now can be cast while moving.
If you experience any bugs after the new changes, post them here.
Changed files in this update