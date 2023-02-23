 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Glass Heart update for 23 February 2023

Update Notes for Patch 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10617318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor bugs were brought to our attention so we fixed them.

  1. Meira appearing behind the message box.
  2. Audio volume issues
  3. Cleaned and edited some dialogue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2223021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link