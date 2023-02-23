 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues update for 23 February 2023

Play Release 111!

Share · View all patches · Build 10617273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 111 (R111), we offer wildlife: fish to find and keep in fishtanks and new Brigade bugs to collect.

Please note that the incremental client patch going from build 1633 to 1635 may not apply correctly on Windows clients. This is a known issue. If this occurs, the game client will apply the core patch from 0 to 1635. We will publish the patch as soon as possible after R110’s closing so players may begin downloading and applying the update immediately.

For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.

News Announcements

  • Go Fish and Catch a New Friend!
  • New Bug Brigade Rewards
  • Release 111 Patch Notes
  • Latest News and Q&A February Livestream
  • Sales and Bonus Events
  • Release 111 Subscriber Login Rewards
  • March Login Rewards

For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.

Changed files in this update

Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Windows Depot Depot 326161
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues OSX Depot Depot 326162
  • Loading history…
Shroud of the Avatar: Forsaken Virtues Linux Depot Depot 326163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link