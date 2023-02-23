Tutorial 3 & Game Optimizations | IWC 0.80 Alpha Patch Notes

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

Welcome to the newest patch for Infinity Wars Classic, Alpha version 0.80.0

Major Features

Tutorial 3

The third Tutorial is now available to play, jump in now to earn rewards.

Learn about Deck Purities, Activated Abilities, Character Morale, and Artifacts as you drive off the angelic Overseers.

We'll be looking out for feedback on Tutorial 3, with changes to come.

Replay System Version 1

We've redesigned how the in-game initialization behavior works, allowing us to support replaying of the previous games.

We'll now get your replays when you submit bug reports, allowing us to recreate issues related to general bugs and especially desyncs, helping us to find and fix bugs easier.

With Version 1 of the replay system, you're able to replay the last match you played at the conclusion of the game using the "Replay Game" button on the Results screen.

We'll be further supporting these feature in the future, eventually allowing users to save replays and live spectate matches.

Minor Features

Improved in-game performance

Optimized performance of card creation and zone movement, fixing major performance issues with cards like Time for Fun and Gather Thoughts.

We'll be keeping an eye on these changes and will make further adjustments if necessary.

Revelations Background

A new featured background featuring "Pras, Flame of Vengeance" is now available in-game, coinciding with the Revelations Kickstarter.

Bugfixes

General

Fixed quests failing to reset while playing the game, including fixes to the UI reset behavior in the quests screen.

Fixed rewards sometimes not being rewarded at the end of games, including quests not granting gold.

Fixed rewards going off the screen in the match-end rewards screen.

Fixed game hanging when zooming the graveyard while a card was dying and dissolving as it entered.

Fixed the cost visibility of Artifacts while deployed and zoomed.

Fixed the Max Health tooltip for Character cards failing to show when hovering over the health.

Fixed card stamps sometimes not showing in deck builder when switching between vanity.

Fixed Main menu music sometimes failing to play when loading back from in-game.

Increased contrast of greyscale card arts, making the easy to identify.

Updated deckbuilder card display set text to include both the set number and set total.

Fixed issue where the Deck builder commander purity selection would block access to other UI elements.

Deck tooltips with one truncated line will now just display the card instead.

Mission tooltips now use rounded progress instead of floored.

Fixed discard abilities sometimes discarding the same card (E.g. Glimpse the Nightmare and Waste Chucker).

Optimized Default Overseers Battlefield.

Fixed issue with Western Front's VFX renderer over deployed cards.

Fixed purchase result close button not working when failing to purchase items from the store.

Fixed target tooltip showing the stored targeted cards for the opponent cards if the targeting effect is using secret targeting.

Fixed visual issues with tutorial selection displays in the Play screen.

Cards

Fixed Card Copy effects not properly creating an exact copy (This fixed synergies between Humbled cards and Demonic Reflection/Memorial to Heroes).

Fixed Mysterious Box of Wonders, Angelify and Demon of Fear using broken/missing alternate arts.

Fixed Tracks The Cowardly supporting unlimited ability activation.

Fixed Agent Coyle Synergy buffing Agent Mereor from Command zone.

Fixed Caretaker of The Swarm ignoring on-play exhaustion.

Fixed The Strength of Unity incorrectly accounting for the opponent cards health.

Fixed Characters summoned from Summoning Stone dying instantly after infected.

Fixed Lilariah, the Rebel not supporting unlimited usage for its activation ability.

Fixed Purge the Unworthy not progressing the correct Mission percentage when a card in play is removed.

Fixed One of Many Exhumed incorrectly killing the top 2 deck cards, instead of moving them into the graveyard (This fixed other death triggers, such as Malignant's raise effect working from Exhumed dying).

Fixed Asu-Ra targeting effect not working for commanders, and fixed it not discarding the left-most card if no target is selected.

Fixed Infested Scavenger triggering from the Graveyard.

Discord: discord.gg/y8KGxk4

Patreon: patreon.com/lightmarestudios

We've recently announced Revelations, our next set for Infinity Wars Classic

Back now for exclusive rewards!

Visit Lightmare.com.au/revelations and see the previous community post for more details.

