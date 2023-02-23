 Skip to content

Zero-G Gunfight update for 23 February 2023

Localizations added

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce the Zero-G Gunfight is now also available in de, es-MX, fr, it,pt-BR.
we hope this will make it easier for more people to fully enjoy Zero-G Gunfight

Changed files in this update

Depot 1312061
  • Loading history…
