Update-2023.02.23

-Changes to the main character's skills require a new archive or a new skill card to take effect

-Condition for unlocking multiple choice talents has been changed from 10 boss kills in a single archive to 3 kills

-Reworked the 3 passive skills of the Warrior protagonist

-Rebuilt the effect of the talent Wind Slash

-Added armour reduction effect to the Warrior skill card [Heavy Slash].

-Improved the card draw of the Warrior skill card [Change of Stance].

-Added additional effects to the Warrior skill card [Explosive Power].

-Adjusts the displacement and damage range of the Warrior skill card [Sure Kill].

-Adjusts the linkage effect of Warrior skill card [Wind Sword].

-Added the kill effect of Warrior Skill Card [Flash].

-Improve the aoe range of Warrior Skill Card [Starburst].

-Added the movement effect and damage count of the Warrior skill card [Whirlwind Slash].

-Talent [Very Fearful of Pain] will now also increase counterattack

-Store now has a right mouse button to buy in bulk

-Right mouse button added to backpack for quick access to equipment and items

-Character card face and item information is now closed with the right mouse button

-Illustrated items no longer need to be added to the deck

-New item lock function, one click sell will ignore the lock item

-After the first confirmation of enchantment consumption, the second confirmation is no longer required

-The world map location function has been added to the industry view

-The world map view of towns will now indicate which properties the player owns

-Fixes a bug in the global effects for stables

-Fixes a bug with the new Warrior skill 1 jumping into a river or barrier

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)