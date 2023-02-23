Update-2023.02.23

-Changes to the main character's skills require a new archive or a new skill card to take effect
-Condition for unlocking multiple choice talents has been changed from 10 boss kills in a single archive to 3 kills
-Reworked the 3 passive skills of the Warrior protagonist
-Rebuilt the effect of the talent Wind Slash
-Added armour reduction effect to the Warrior skill card [Heavy Slash].
-Improved the card draw of the Warrior skill card [Change of Stance].
-Added additional effects to the Warrior skill card [Explosive Power].
-Adjusts the displacement and damage range of the Warrior skill card [Sure Kill].
-Adjusts the linkage effect of Warrior skill card [Wind Sword].
-Added the kill effect of Warrior Skill Card [Flash].
-Improve the aoe range of Warrior Skill Card [Starburst].
-Added the movement effect and damage count of the Warrior skill card [Whirlwind Slash].
-Talent [Very Fearful of Pain] will now also increase counterattack
-Store now has a right mouse button to buy in bulk
-Right mouse button added to backpack for quick access to equipment and items
-Character card face and item information is now closed with the right mouse button
-Illustrated items no longer need to be added to the deck
-New item lock function, one click sell will ignore the lock item
-After the first confirmation of enchantment consumption, the second confirmation is no longer required
-The world map location function has been added to the industry view
-The world map view of towns will now indicate which properties the player owns
-Fixes a bug in the global effects for stables
-Fixes a bug with the new Warrior skill 1 jumping into a river or barrier
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
Changed files in this update