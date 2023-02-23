 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doomtrooper CCG update for 23 February 2023

STUCK IN A FOXHOLE? NOT ANYMORE

Share · View all patches · Build 10617097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're back, baby!

Kicking 2023 off right with some quality of life updates!

  • For the next 2 weeks, starting at midnight tonight (Feb 23rd at 0:00) login to get a special mission to earn an exclusive title that may never been seen again! Development may have been stuck in a foxhole the past few weeks, but now you can be too!
  • Evil Eye has been patched to function more like "Cornered" making it a bit more balance. Sorry Heretics, you're still uber-powerful but now things may be a BIT more fair!
  • Fixed a tiny bug that could have caused your missions tab to crash, even though I don't think anyone has hit it!
  • Fixed an annoying bug where some players figured out a clever way to get more than 3 of a card in their deck using variants. Should be rectified now!

Changed files in this update

Doomtrooper - Windows Depot 723411
  • Loading history…
Doomtrooper - MacOS Depot 723412
  • Loading history…
Doomtrooper - Linux Depot 723413
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link