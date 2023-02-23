STUCK IN A FOXHOLE? NOT ANYMORE

We're back, baby!
Kicking 2023 off right with some quality of life updates!
- For the next 2 weeks, starting at midnight tonight (Feb 23rd at 0:00) login to get a special mission to earn an exclusive title that may never been seen again! Development may have been stuck in a foxhole the past few weeks, but now you can be too!
- Evil Eye has been patched to function more like "Cornered" making it a bit more balance. Sorry Heretics, you're still uber-powerful but now things may be a BIT more fair!
- Fixed a tiny bug that could have caused your missions tab to crash, even though I don't think anyone has hit it!
- Fixed an annoying bug where some players figured out a clever way to get more than 3 of a card in their deck using variants. Should be rectified now!
