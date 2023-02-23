Emergency Server Maintenance: 2.24.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We will be conducting an Emergency Server Maintenance today, February 23, 2023.
Please be informed that this maintenance is for ALL platforms (PS4, XBOX, Steam).
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
2/23 00:00 ~ 01:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
-Macro Spamming is removed from Fair Play Score calculations.
-Fair Play Score lost because of Macro Spamming & Vote Kick popped due to macro spamming will be recovered.
-Explanation on AFK category in Fair Play System will be added in user interface.
============================================
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
