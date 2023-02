Another updates - Stats, as well as a small but important fix.

New Features:

Stats

The game will now collect 22 different stats as you play. Holes completed, Shots taken, Aces, Powerups Used, etc... They can all be viewed from the Settings menu via the "View Stats" button.

Bug Fixes/Tweaks:

Shop Bug - Some (most) users were running into an issue where the buy menu of the hat shop wasn't loading correctly. I've fixed the bug and it should work reliably now.