Spirit Of The Island update for 23 February 2023

Version 1.3.2.0 and Demo Update are Live

Build 10616908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

We have a first batch of fixes for the new update ready. We've also updated the demo version of the game to reflect latest controller changes as well. We are also actively working on the renaming feature for the controller, ETA next week. Thank you for the feedback!

  • Improved building mode speed for controllers;
  • Pause menu button tooltips were changed to the proper ones;
  • Localization fixes;
  • Now tutorials disable properly;
  • And fixed tutorials in the new game saves.

