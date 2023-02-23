0.6.170Update

[0.6.170 update] Rhino and survival
New
-Single and co-op survival mods, there are 5 difficulty levels
-Rhino has a new model
-Rhino has a new Tech [Whirlwind]
Balance update
-Fang damage decreases, and the health rises
●Life rises 10
●Reduced attack 7
-The damage bonus of the hammer [armor -piercing bomb] is adjusted from 100%to 160%
-The instruction center [Elite Call] instruction price is adjusted from 150 to 100
-The range reduction value of heavy rain [launcher overload] is adjusted from 70 to 60
-Heavy rain reload time decreased from 6.6 to 6.3, and the damage decreases accordingly
-The price adjustment of the sniper [shooting team] to 150
-The Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: Improving the initial interception rate, but continuous interception will cause the intercepting rate to decline.
Changed depots in internal_test branch