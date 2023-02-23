 Skip to content

Mechabellum Test Server update for 23 February 2023

0.6.170Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[0.6.170 update] Rhino and survival

New

　-Single and co-op survival mods, there are 5 difficulty levels
　-Rhino has a new model
　-Rhino has a new Tech [Whirlwind]

Balance update

　-Fang damage decreases, and the health rises
　　 ●Life rises 10
　　 ●Reduced attack 7
　-The damage bonus of the hammer [armor -piercing bomb] is adjusted from 100%to 160%
　-The instruction center [Elite Call] instruction price is adjusted from 150 to 100
　-The range reduction value of heavy rain [launcher overload] is adjusted from 70 to 60
　-Heavy rain reload time decreased from 6.6 to 6.3, and the damage decreases accordingly
　-The price adjustment of the sniper [shooting team] to 150
　-The Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: Improving the initial interception rate, but continuous interception will cause the intercepting rate to decline.

