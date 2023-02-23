0.6.170Update

New

-Single and co-op survival mods, there are 5 difficulty levels

-Rhino has a new model

-Rhino has a new Tech [Whirlwind]

-Fang damage decreases, and the health rises

●Life rises 10

●Reduced attack 7

-The damage bonus of the hammer [armor -piercing bomb] is adjusted from 100%to 160%

-The instruction center [Elite Call] instruction price is adjusted from 150 to 100

-The range reduction value of heavy rain [launcher overload] is adjusted from 70 to 60

-Heavy rain reload time decreased from 6.6 to 6.3, and the damage decreases accordingly

-The price adjustment of the sniper [shooting team] to 150

-The Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: Improving the initial interception rate, but continuous interception will cause the intercepting rate to decline.