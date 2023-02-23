0.6.170 update
New
-Added single-player and two-player survival modes, each with 5 levels of difficulty
-Rhino replaced with a new model
-Rhino's new technology [Whirlwind]
Balance update
-Fang damage reduced, health increased
●Life increased by 10
●Attack reduced by 7
-Adjusted the damage bonus of Iron Hammer [Armor Piercing] from 100% to 160%
-The [Elite Recruitment] order price in the command center has been adjusted from 150 to 100
-Stormcaller [Launcher Overload] range reduction adjusted from 70 to 60
-Stormcaller default reload time reduced from 6.6 to 6.3, damage reduced accordingly
-The price of Marksman【Firing Squad】is adjusted to 150
-Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: The initial interception hit rate has been increased, but long-term continuous interception will cause the interception hit rate to decrease.
Changed files in this update