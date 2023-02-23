0.6.170 update

 Skip to content

Mechabellum update for 23 February 2023

New

　-Added single-player and two-player survival modes, each with 5 levels of difficulty
　-Rhino replaced with a new model
　-Rhino's new technology [Whirlwind]

Balance update

　-Fang damage reduced, health increased
　　 ●Life increased by 10
　　 ●Attack reduced by 7
　-Adjusted the damage bonus of Iron Hammer [Armor Piercing] from 100% to 160%
　-The [Elite Recruitment] order price in the command center has been adjusted from 150 to 100
　-Stormcaller [Launcher Overload] range reduction adjusted from 70 to 60
　-Stormcaller default reload time reduced from 6.6 to 6.3, damage reduced accordingly
　-The price of Marksman【Firing Squad】is adjusted to 150
　-Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: The initial interception hit rate has been increased, but long-term continuous interception will cause the interception hit rate to decrease.

