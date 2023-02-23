0.6.170 update

New

-Added single-player and two-player survival modes, each with 5 levels of difficulty

-Rhino replaced with a new model

-Rhino's new technology [Whirlwind]

-Fang damage reduced, health increased

●Life increased by 10

●Attack reduced by 7

-Adjusted the damage bonus of Iron Hammer [Armor Piercing] from 100% to 160%

-The [Elite Recruitment] order price in the command center has been adjusted from 150 to 100

-Stormcaller [Launcher Overload] range reduction adjusted from 70 to 60

-Stormcaller default reload time reduced from 6.6 to 6.3, damage reduced accordingly

-The price of Marksman【Firing Squad】is adjusted to 150

-Mustang's missile interception mechanism adjustment: The initial interception hit rate has been increased, but long-term continuous interception will cause the interception hit rate to decrease.