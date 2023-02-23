V 0.9.3.A - Multiplayer is back online !

After 5 days down, finally we're back online with multiplayer battles. Let's hope this version is stable enough to keep online - it'll need testing and no doubt there'll be some teething problems but we're getting closer to Full Launch now, so let's see how we go.

You'll have to create a new gladiator for this build , so delete any old multiplayer gladiators you have lying around.

See you in the arena, I hope! Oli

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Fixed multiplayer de-syncing issues so gladiator fights should play out on both screens exactly how they should.

• Realms are now divided into 8 rooms ( down from 36) - this is to stop the player base being so diluted in so many rooms

• You can now select your preferred arena to fight in. When you challenge an enemy, you will both fight in the challenger's preferred arena.

• Added ELO Rankings to Leaderboards - this is a bit like a Chess Ranking system where you are ranked via your win / loss record against comparable gladiator levels.

• Added total number of gladiators online to multiplayer lobby count (includes players in battles too)

• Added a "total number of fights" tally to multiplayer lobby

• Fixed a bug where enemies who were hit with the 'confused' status would freeze the game

• Your gladiator's name is highlighted in BLUE on the leaderboards now

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• The Miasma talent has been replaced by a new talent 'Intensify' which increases the damage of all elemental spells by 8% per point and can be increased up to 5 times.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where characters who had the enraged status effect got stuck in an endless loop of running without having their turn