Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 23 February 2023

0.11.32

Share · View all patches · Build 10616578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Omniversal Item Update - If you have already completed the first weekly challenge, and have not received an omniversal version of the reward item, try the promo code "I want an omni Arachnid Carapace" to receive a new version!

