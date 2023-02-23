- Omniversal Item Update - If you have already completed the first weekly challenge, and have not received an omniversal version of the reward item, try the promo code "I want an omni Arachnid Carapace" to receive a new version!
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 23 February 2023
0.11.32
