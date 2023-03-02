Controllers, Sound Improvements, Bug Fixes, Oh My!

Share · View all patches · Build 10616329 · Last edited 2 March 2023 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Long time no see!

Our monkeys have prepared a big update for you!

We've (banana) split our recent development time into a mix of quality-of-life fixes, better sound implementation, and...

drum roll please

Trouble in Tornado Town is now playable on controllers!

In case you were curious, here's the full list of features and changes we've made:

Added full controller support!

Updated farm animal SFX on Breezy Fields

Human screams are now more varied ;)

Fixed a bug where incorrect graphics quality would show when viewing settings inside a level

Decreased the time between news headlines

Updated/fixed credits and attributions

Added Retry button to the menu that shows up after completing a main objective (this should help out speedrunners!)

We're excited to see everyone enjoy this update! Be sure to spread the word!

See you on the speedrun forums!