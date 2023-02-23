 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empire Chronicles update for 23 February 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.218) - Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10616299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.218) - Minor Update

  • New upgrades in Ashtondale Keep allow adding additional upgrades slots to all weapons.
  • Upgrade scrolls and elemental orbs are now colored by rarity.
  • Removed PP cost from curse and corruption.
  • Reduced the time flying enemies and Gallegos spend in the air when using fly or jump skills by 4x.
  • Removed mana cost for Owls wisdom.
  • Shock now resets instant cast global cooldowns.
  • Bug Fix: Chill+ was not showing in the menu after learning Deep Freeze.
  • Bug Fix: Shadow Cripple+ debuffs now last for 3 turns.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed upgrade description for Gravely cripple.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed Jump +,Jump ++,Jump +++ not jumping properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1623311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link