Empire Chronicles (Version 0.9.218) - Minor Update
- New upgrades in Ashtondale Keep allow adding additional upgrades slots to all weapons.
- Upgrade scrolls and elemental orbs are now colored by rarity.
- Removed PP cost from curse and corruption.
- Reduced the time flying enemies and Gallegos spend in the air when using fly or jump skills by 4x.
- Removed mana cost for Owls wisdom.
- Shock now resets instant cast global cooldowns.
- Bug Fix: Chill+ was not showing in the menu after learning Deep Freeze.
- Bug Fix: Shadow Cripple+ debuffs now last for 3 turns.
- Bug Fix: Fixed upgrade description for Gravely cripple.
- Bug Fix: Fixed Jump +,Jump ++,Jump +++ not jumping properly.
