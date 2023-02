Share · View all patches · Build 10616255 · Last edited 23 February 2023 – 02:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Bugs were adjusted and functions were added.

*Bugs adjustment

・Fixed a bug that the effects of some enemies remained.

・Fixed a bug that AUTO mode does not work.

・Fixed a bug that the timer reset timing of boss rush is not correct.

*Addition of functions

・Display the current time in Boss Rush.