Version 0.912 Update

Balance Change
- Billy's jab (A attack) is now +20 on block, up from +10.
- Billy's stomp (N+C) and drop kick (jB) are still +10, but +20 when used meaty (i.e. when the opponent blocks it on their wakeup).
- These changes are intended to improve Billy's pressure game, and will hopefully make him a more competitively viable character.
Other changes
- Fixed a bug where Noel's Fightning Feet was starting up faster than it was supposed to in some cases.
- Fixed a visual flickering artifact that occurred after some knockdowns.
- Fixed an issue related to arrow keys and menu navigation.
- Adjusted some menus for better Steam Deck compatibility.
===
We've been making some steady progress on Marv's new art. Expect that to drop next month!
Changed files in this update