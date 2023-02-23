 Skip to content

Mega Knockdown update for 23 February 2023

Version 0.912 Update

Version 0.912 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Change

  • Billy's jab (A attack) is now +20 on block, up from +10.
  • Billy's stomp (N+C) and drop kick (jB) are still +10, but +20 when used meaty (i.e. when the opponent blocks it on their wakeup).
  • These changes are intended to improve Billy's pressure game, and will hopefully make him a more competitively viable character.

Other changes

  • Fixed a bug where Noel's Fightning Feet was starting up faster than it was supposed to in some cases.
  • Fixed a visual flickering artifact that occurred after some knockdowns.
  • Fixed an issue related to arrow keys and menu navigation.
  • Adjusted some menus for better Steam Deck compatibility.

===

We've been making some steady progress on Marv's new art. Expect that to drop next month!

